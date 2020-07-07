1/1
William J. Koenig
William J. "Bill" Koenig, 65, died Monday July 6, 2020 after a brief illness at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee with his family at his side. He was born on July 16, 1954 son of the late Roman & Theresa (Federer) Koenig. Bill grew up in the Township of Meeme. He attended St. Isidore Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1972.

On September 1, 1995 he was united in marriage to Linda (Sohn) Hansen at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Bill and Linda would have celebrated their 25th Anniversary this summer. He was a dedicated employee of Kohler Co, working in the Engine Division for 42 years until his retirement in July, 2014.

Bill was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kiel. He dedicated his time to church and helping those in need. Bill belonged to many card clubs and loved spending time in the garden or watching and feeding the birds. Family meant the world to Bill, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, children; Stacy (Ken) Vogel, Cleveland, Jill (David) Bates, Oak Creek, Terry (Jenni) Koenig, Mishicot, Angie (Dan) Molkenthine, Plymouth, Mandy (Barry) Kraemer, Kiel, grandchildren; Hannah, Sydney, Nick (Sam), Megan, Ryan, Bianca (Matej), Sam, Ben, Eddie, Calli, Korwyn, Kozby, Jack and Lea, great grandchildren; Beau & Mia. Brothers and sisters; Ann (Bill) Hoban, Jim (Dianne) Koenig, John (Sandy) Koenig, Mike (Vicki) Koenig, Ruth (Brad) Kramer, Jane (Tom) Lensmire, Marilyn (Mark) Stenske. Mother-in-law; Joyce Beilfuss, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Cheryl (Wally) Jentsch, Jr., Fred (Sue) Sohn, Rick Sohn, Deb Geiger, Gary (Jeanette) Sohn. Bill is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law; Carol, niece; Krystle and father-in-law; Gerald Beilfuss.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St. Kiel) on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 9:00am until 1:00pm. A private family service will be held later. Burial will take place in the Saxon Union Cemetery.

A memorial will be established in Bill's name for The Special Olympics

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
