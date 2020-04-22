|
|
William J. Neal
Sheboygan Falls - William J. Neal, 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Woodland Manor in Sheboygan Falls.
Born August 8, 1932 in Doylestown, PA, William graduated from Deep Run Valley High School in 1952 studying agriculture. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army for five years as a cook in the Korean War.
Bill worked for the Kohler Company for 35 years before his retirement. He then mowed grass for the Kohler golf courses. He was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb. He loved to grow flowers and he loved to mow the golf courses. He also loved his cats greatly. He was always reliable and would put those he loved before himself. He also enjoyed going back to Pennsylvania for his class reunions.
Bill was preceded in death by his partner Kristy Meyer in 2004 and his daughter Amanda Sobiech in 2018.
He is survived by his daughters, Celeta (Eric) Kammerzelt and Myla (Gary) Brown; grandchildren and one great grandson. He is further survived by his best buddy Keith "Smokey" Messer. He couldn't have asked for a better pal.
According to his wishes, there will be no services and inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light Mausoleum.
His family would like to thank Woodland Manor for all the love and care. Also to the Messer family for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020