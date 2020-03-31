|
William Kobylorz
Sheboygan - William David Kobylorz, 90, of Sheboygan and formerly of Muskegon, MI, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with his family by his side.
Bill was born on February 14, 1930, in Muskegon, MI, to Paul and Cecilia (Wicinski) Kobylorz. He was a graduate of Muskegon Heights High School and continued his education at Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, graduating with a degree in 1952. Upon his graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Armed Forces in Yokohama, Japan during the Korean Conflict.
When he returned to the US, he began a career as an advertising artist. On May 14, 1960, Bill married Marilyn Start in St. Michael's Church in Muskegon, MI. He worked at various companies including The Vollrath Company for over 28 years until his retirement in 1992.
Bill was a gifted artist and involved in various local organizations over the years including the Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Plymouth Arts Foundation, and the Kettle Wood Carvers. Bill and his wife attended the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan. In his free time, he loved to spend time outdoors and enjoyed grouse hunting and trout fishing in Marinette County, and camping and fishing at Big St. Germain Lake. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, playing accordion, traveling, and wintering in Florida, where they made a great circle of friends and taught a watercolor class for many years. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn J. Kobylorz of Sheboygan; two sons, Steven Kobylorz of Sheboygan, David (Colleen) Kobylorz of Elkhart Lake; daughter, Susan (Steven) Nysse of Cedar Grove; two grandchildren, Paul Kobylorz, and Sarah Kobylorz; three sisters-in-law, Gloria (Kenneth) Burch of Lakeland, FL, Patsy (Gerald) Broge of Muskegon, MI, Dixie Morton of Muskegon, MI; brother-in-law, John (Shirlie) Start of Gatlinburg, TN. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Paul L. & Cecilia I. Kobylorz; parents-in-law, John & Dorothy Start; two sisters-in-law, Dolores (Stanley) Mills, Jacquelyn (Jake) Pitts; and a brother-in-law, Charles Morton.
A private graveside service with military honors and burial will be held at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020