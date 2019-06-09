|
William "Bill" Kraus
Wild Rose - William "Bill" Kraus, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home early Saturday morning on June 1, 2019, in Wild Rose, WI.
Bill was born on July 30th, 1936 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of the late Martin and Marie (Schaefer) Kraus.
He attended Sheboygan Falls High School in Sheboygan Falls, WI and after graduation, entered the US Naval Reserve, proudly serving from 1955 to 1957 on the USS Rich DD-820 as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class. Upon his return, he spent a short time working at the Kohler Company before deciding to join the Sheboygan Fire Department as an Engine Driver for almost 30 years, until his retirement in 1991.
Despite being an avid fisherman, trapper, wood carver, and knife & gun collector, Bill found time to take his family on numerous camping and houseboating adventures throughout Wisconsin and beyond. Bill and his wife Pat, enjoyed spending time at their property on the Wolf River near Fremont, WI, catching catfish and antiquing within the surrounding area.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Oman); daughter, Jo Ann Kraus and her husband Doug Van Horn of Madison, WI and grandchild, Cooper; Son, James Kraus of Madison, WI; daughter-in-law Rose Marie (Jon) Kraus and grandchild, Nicholas, of Grapevine, Texas; and sister, Lynn Rappel of Appleton. Bill is further survived by nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jon Kraus, his parents, father and mother-in-law, and his brothers-in-law, Allen Rappel and Bruce Oman.
A memorial service led by Pastor Barb Girod of Mount Morris Holden Lutheran Parish will be held Friday June 14th at 11am at the Stahl Celebration & Remembrance Center, W7452 State Rd 21/73, in Wautoma, WI. Military rites will follow immediately after the service.
Visitation will be from 9:30am Friday until the time of service. Friends and family are encouraged to stay after the memorial service for food, fellowship, and sharing of stories celebrating Bill's life.
Inurnment will take place on a later date at the Mount Morris Holden Lutheran Cemetery in Mount Morris, WI. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share online condolences with Bill's family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019