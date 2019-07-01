|
William Lee "Bill" Kober
Jefferson -
WILLIAM LEE 'BILL' KOBER, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home in Jefferson. He was born on July 10, 1941, Sheboygan, WI to David and Amalie (Eirich) Kober.
He married Roxalyn Strutz on July 1, 1967 in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Bill served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1967.
He worked at General Motors Corporation in Janesville for many years until his retirement, and was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Bill loved doing crafts with his granddaughter, crossword puzzles, watching sporting events and socializing with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Roxie of Jefferson; daughter Kelly Kober of Fort Atkinson; son Jeffery (Angela) Kober of Jefferson and granddaughter, Myah Kober. He is also survived by sisters Marilyn (Ron) DeKarske of Florida, Sherry Baalke of Sheboygan, and Linda (Wayne) Thiel of Sheboygan; brothers, Thomas (Dora) Kober of Janesville and Gary (Karen) Kober of Winchester, VA; sister-in laws Judy Kober of Sheboygan and Dawn Kober of Jefferson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mark Kober, Ron Kober and Robert Kober and brother-in-law Thomas Baalke.
Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 11:00 AM. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in Bill's name to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 1 to July 3, 2019