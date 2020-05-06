|
William A. August
Plymouth - William A. August, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, May 3, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center after a short, courageous battle with brain cancer.
Bill was born on August 27, 1938 in Appleton a son to the late Andrew and Verona (Klippstein) August. He attended Chilton public schools and graduated from Chilton High School in 1956. Although he loved sports, his parents encouraged him to play the piano, accordion and trumpet in his younger years and he often used his talents to help out local polka bands. From 1956 until 1959 Bill served in the U.S. Army Missile Defense Operations in Washington D.C. He had the honor of marching in the inaugural parade for President Eisenhower. On November 12, 1960 Bill was united in marriage to Charlene Lynn Zahn at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hilbert. Bill worked at Borden Foods from 1960 until 1965 and had his own carpenter contracting business for 30 years. He finished his working years as an assistant manager for Richardson Lumber when they located in Plymouth. He retired in 2000. In retirement he and Char spent many winter months enjoying the warmth of Florida. He enjoyed attending all of his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting activities. If asked what he was doing in retirement he would say he had to check the grandkid's schedules to see where he was going that night. He also spent many years hunting and fishing with a group of friends in Canada.
Bill was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth and served as a trustee. He also coached high school basketball for the church league. He was a past member and president of the Plymouth Jaycee's and held a state office. He was a past member and treasurer of the Plymouth Youth Athletic Association. Through the years he coached youth baseball and was instrumental in building and maintaining the ball diamonds at Lions Park. He was honored with having a ball diamond named after him. Bill also served as a Plymouth city alderman and on the Plymouth Park Board. He served on the Plymouth Auxiliary Police Force during the years they were active in Plymouth. As a longtime member and past president of the Plymouth Lions Club, he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Bill is survived by his wife, Char; two sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) August of Plymouth and Kris (Bridget) August of Kiel; two daughters, Karyn (Scott) Haun and Elizabeth (Clayton) Moore both of Plymouth; eight grandchildren, Chandler Haun of Brooklyn, N.Y., Maxwell Haun of Plymouth, and Gabriel Haun, USMC deployed to Bahrain, Sage and Sydney August of Kiel, Wyatt, Macklyn and Calvyn Moore of Plymouth; a brother, Melvin (Rose) August of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Judy (Steve) Woelfel of Racine and Barbara Hammonds of Washington D.C.: a brother-in-law, Wallace Zahn of Chilton and a sister-in-law, Germaine Zahn of Hilbert. Nieces, nephews and other family further survive. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Kathryn August; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arno and Eleanora Zahn; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Minerva and Eldor Behnke, Cordia Zahn, Randy Zahn and Charles Hammonds and a nephew, Richard Behnke.
A private family gathering was held at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service in Plymouth followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery n Plymouth with Rev. Nathan Meador officiating. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held when gathering restrictions are lifted.
Bill's family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the medical staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, the hospice staff of Aurora and Compassus, and the staff and caregivers at Rocky Knoll for his last ten days spent there.
A memorial fund is being established in Bill's name.
