William P. "Bill" Fink



Sheboygan - William P. "Bill" Fink, 76, of Sheboygan passed away on April 24, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. William was born to the late Allen and Ella (Lucas) Fink on February 10, 1943 in St. Paul, MN. Bill grew up in Gladstone, MI and moved to Green Bay WI before graduating high school. He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1961. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in guidance. On May 27, 1967 he was married to Marianne Lefebvre. Bill spent his entire career working for the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation helping people with disabilities obtain education and employment. After his retirement he worked at Holiday House in Manitowoc. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sheboygan. Bill enjoyed reading, the lake, walking his dog, and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.



Bill is survived by his children Andrew Fink and Erica Fink; grandchildren Kayla, Andres and Ashley Fink; personal friend and "handyman" Efren Cruz; family friends Jeremy and Isa Wildenberg; former wife, Marianne Lefebvre; sister-in-law Shirley Fink; three nephews, Daniel, William and Robert Fink.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, and beloved dogs Coco and Mickey.



Instead of having a memorial service for Bill, the family asks that those who would attend rather spend time helping others, as Bill did. Whether that's doing a random act of kindness, helping a neighbor, or making a donation somewhere meaningful, Bill would be happy to know that people are being helped.



Bill was given the gift of many extra years with his family thanks to the kindness of strangers who chose organ donation. Please consider being an organ donor and let your family know your wishes.



The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff, who they saw as angels, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice as well as Dr. Kerpe and Dr. Mirocha. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary