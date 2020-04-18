Services
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
William Pfeifer


1949 - 2020
William Pfeifer Obituary
William Pfeifer

Sheboygan Falls - William "Bill" C. Pfeifer, 71, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 from a heart attack.

Bill was born on March 10, 1949, in Plymouth, WI to Arno and Marie (Bassuener) Pfeifer. He graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1967.

On September 16, 1972, Bill married Virginia Schuh in Kiel. He spent his working career enjoying his love of cars. He was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls.

Bill is survived by his wife, Ginny; son, Scott (Wende) Pfeifer of Oshkosh; daughter, Sara (Josh) Woodward of Ann Arbor, MI; a special light in his life, granddaughter, Ellie Woodward; two sisters, Lenora Schuette, Carol (Roger) Wordell; three brothers, John (Myra) Pfeifer, Alton (Judy) Pfeifer, David Pfeifer. He is further survived by many extended family members.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Pfeifer.

Bill's family would like to extend a thank you to all the people who added much joy to his life.

A memorial mass to celebrate Bill's life will take place at a later date.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Pfeifer family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
