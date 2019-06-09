Services
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robert Greene


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Robert Greene Obituary
William Robert Greene

Sheboygan Falls - William Robert Greene, beloved brother, adored uncle, and cherished friend, William "Uncle Bill" Greene passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

The youngest of five children, Bill was born to Owen and Lillian Greene on May 19, 1950. He grew up in Sheboygan Falls, where he worked for the Kohler company for more than 40 years. An avid sports fan, Bill was unwavering in his devotion to the Cincinnati Reds and Purdue Boilermakers and was rarely seen without his team gear. He was a larger than life character, an expert on many subjects who loved to pontificate at the tavern or around a campfire, waxing poetic about his favorite bands and spinning wild tales about trips to Jamaica

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, by his sisters Carolyn (Pete) Baltus and Clara (Ed) Hempfer, and by his nephews, Bob Hempfer, Carl Abrahamson, and Jeff Bonack. He is survived by his sister Yvonne (Fred) Bonack of Three Lakes and his brother James (Mary Ann) Greene.

He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews: Sandy Cveykus, Ron Hempfer, Molly Beloff, Sue Cody, Arvid Abrahamson, Pete Baltus, Jr., Carla Baltus, Kathy Martin, Ben Bonack, Matt Bonack, Mary Jo Rychlock, and Joe, Jane, John, and Jacki Greene.

He will be greatly missed by his best friends Andrew "Toad" and Shari Schueller, and Fidel Contreras, as well as countless other close pals, neighbors, and co-workers.

A memorial service will be held at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at the cemetery in Three Lakes, Wisconsin.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now