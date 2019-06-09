|
William Robert Greene
Sheboygan Falls - William Robert Greene, beloved brother, adored uncle, and cherished friend, William "Uncle Bill" Greene passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
The youngest of five children, Bill was born to Owen and Lillian Greene on May 19, 1950. He grew up in Sheboygan Falls, where he worked for the Kohler company for more than 40 years. An avid sports fan, Bill was unwavering in his devotion to the Cincinnati Reds and Purdue Boilermakers and was rarely seen without his team gear. He was a larger than life character, an expert on many subjects who loved to pontificate at the tavern or around a campfire, waxing poetic about his favorite bands and spinning wild tales about trips to Jamaica
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, by his sisters Carolyn (Pete) Baltus and Clara (Ed) Hempfer, and by his nephews, Bob Hempfer, Carl Abrahamson, and Jeff Bonack. He is survived by his sister Yvonne (Fred) Bonack of Three Lakes and his brother James (Mary Ann) Greene.
He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews: Sandy Cveykus, Ron Hempfer, Molly Beloff, Sue Cody, Arvid Abrahamson, Pete Baltus, Jr., Carla Baltus, Kathy Martin, Ben Bonack, Matt Bonack, Mary Jo Rychlock, and Joe, Jane, John, and Jacki Greene.
He will be greatly missed by his best friends Andrew "Toad" and Shari Schueller, and Fidel Contreras, as well as countless other close pals, neighbors, and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held at Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at the cemetery in Three Lakes, Wisconsin.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019