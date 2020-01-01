|
|
William "Bill" Thornton
Elkhart Lake - William "Bill" Thornton, 95, of Elkhart Lake, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Bill was born August 3, 1924, in Houston, TX, to the late Martin and Dorothy (Greene) Thornton. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1942. Bill served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the 35th Infantry Division in the Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe Campaigns. He was awarded the Bronze Star, European Theater Service Medal and three Overseas Service Bars. In 1950, he married the former Marjorie "Marnie" Evans in Green Bay. She preceded him in death in 1984. Bill was the owner/operator of Evans Rental, in Green Bay, until his retirement in 1987. In 1988, he married the former Ana Friese in the Town of Wilson.
In addition to his wife, Ana, he is survived by his two sons, Steve (Kathy) Thornton, Naperville, IL and John (Mary Beth) Thornton, Green Bay; his stepdaughter, Mia (Robert) McMillan, Plymouth; four grandchildren, Kristin and Matthew Thornton and Maya and Jostin McMillan.
In addition to his parents and wife, Marnie, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Rebol and Marjorie "Nancy" Pittner.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, (1011 North 7th Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Twomey officiating. Friends may call on Monday, at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's name to benefit Veteran's organizations.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Cedar Bay Assisted Living along with Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020