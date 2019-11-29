|
William "Bill" Van Wyk
Sheboygan Falls - William "Bill" Van Wyk, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, entered eternal life on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Home-Cornerstone Home.
Bill was born on December 30, 1928, in Sheboygan Falls, to Dirk Bastian and Anna Catherine (Van Bergeijk) Van Wyk. He attended Starlight Grade School. Bill served his country in the Armed Forces in the Korean War.
On June 19, 1953, Bill married Edith A. Rauwerdink in Hingham Reformed Church. Bill was a dedicated employee at Richardson Brothers for over 47 years as a machine operator until his retirement in 1993.
He was an active member of First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls where he served as Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Youth Group Sponsor. He enjoyed reading, fishing, woodworking, going for walks, doing yardwork, and traveling to the northwoods. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Sue Zeeveld of Sheboygan Falls, Nancy (David) Mulder of Sheboygan Falls, Diane (John) Braza of New Berlin; son, Daniel (Jane) Van Wyk of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren, Jason (Miranda) Zeeveld, Tracy (Chris) Widder, Jennifer (Eric) Johnston, Kristin (significant other, Brian) Mulder, Joseph (Jessica) Mulder, Meredith Braza, Brett Braza, Brian (Jennifer) Van Wyk; a brother, Peter (Delores) Van Wyk; three sisters-in-law, Marlys Van Wyk, Kathryn Rauwerdink, Marion Johnston; and two brothers in law, Roger (Marilyn) Rauwerdink, and David (Karen) Rauwerdink.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Van Wyk; grandson, Thomas Van Wyk, siblings, Nicolazina "Nicki" (Calvin) Ongna, Jacob Van Wyk, and Wilhelmina Van Wyk, and two brothers-in-law, Warren Rauwerdink, and Leon (Muriel) Rauwerdink; and parents-in-law, Lester & Hazel Rauwerdink.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 12:00 pm at First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Brad Veenendaal officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church, on Monday, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name for Pine Haven Christian Communities, First Reformed Church of Sheboygan Falls, or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. S. Mark Bettag, Stacy Miller ANP, the staff at Matthews Oncology, Dr. Nicholas Barnes, Pine Haven Christian Communities, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019