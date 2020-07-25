1/1
William "Bill" Veldboom
1944 - 2020
William "Bill" Veldboom

Oostburg - William "Bill" Lewis Veldboom, 75, of Oostburg, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Bill was born on September 13, 1944, in Sheboygan, WI to Lewis and Wilma (VerVelde) Veldboom. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School.

Bill was a member of First Reformed Church and more recently, Revive Baptist Church. He proudly served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Hartman-Lammers Post 286. He was well known to many as Boom. He worked as a carpenter and used his talents to help others. He enjoyed spending time in his shop while woodworking. He enjoyed and looked forward to attending the Plymouth Dirt Track Racing every Saturday night. Other hobbies he had was raising his pigeons, pheasants, and peacocks. He was a collector of pinball and jukebox machines and welcomed family and friends over to enjoy them. He enjoyed his morning coffees at Judi's talking with his breakfast crew. He was very giving and enjoyed life. Bill lived life by the motto of "Live life, it's precious." Above all, family was most important to Bill as well as his dog, Milo.

Bill is survived by his three children, Tim (Brenda) Veldboom of Gibbsville, Jodi (Jamie) Schramm of Two Rivers, Andy (Lori) Veldboom of Oostburg; eight grandchildren, Dustin (Chesley) Veldboom, Devin (Jeri) Veldboom, Brianna (Justin) TenDolle, Braeden Veldboom, Allison Schramm, Allissa Schramm, Alayna Schramm, Blake Veldboom; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Veldboom, Leeland Veldboom, Janessa Veldboom. He is further survived by his sister, Helen (David) Gabrielse of Oostburg; brother, Don (Betsy) Veldboom of Waynesboro, GA; sister-in-law, Sue Veldboom; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Wilma Veldboom and brother, Gene Veldboom.

A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 7:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Pastor Rick Ten Dolle officiating.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm. Proper COVID precautions and guidelines will be followed including social distancing. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.

A memorial fund is being established in his name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Veldboom family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Wenig Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Dan & I would like to extend our condolences to the Veldboom Family at this time of loss. Our hearts go out to everyone that god the opportunity to know Bill.
“God Bless”.
Bonnie M. Heidemann
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bill built our first
Randy Rautmann home back 30 years ago. We are instantly became friends. We lost contact for many years after that but later met up again and we started right where we left off. Bill always presented himself as a true gentleman and friend. Every time we saw him we had fun and enjoyed his company. We will miss him very much. Rest In Peace my dear friend!

Rich and Cindy DesArmo
Cape Coral Florida
Cindy DesArmo
Friend
July 25, 2020
I will miss you deeply my dear friend. My sympathy to all of Bill's family.
Carol Van Haveren
Friend
