May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bill built our first

Randy Rautmann home back 30 years ago. We are instantly became friends. We lost contact for many years after that but later met up again and we started right where we left off. Bill always presented himself as a true gentleman and friend. Every time we saw him we had fun and enjoyed his company. We will miss him very much. Rest In Peace my dear friend!



Rich and Cindy DesArmo

Cape Coral Florida

Cindy DesArmo

Friend