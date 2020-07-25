William "Bill" Veldboom
Oostburg - William "Bill" Lewis Veldboom, 75, of Oostburg, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Bill was born on September 13, 1944, in Sheboygan, WI to Lewis and Wilma (VerVelde) Veldboom. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School.
Bill was a member of First Reformed Church and more recently, Revive Baptist Church. He proudly served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Hartman-Lammers Post 286. He was well known to many as Boom. He worked as a carpenter and used his talents to help others. He enjoyed spending time in his shop while woodworking. He enjoyed and looked forward to attending the Plymouth Dirt Track Racing every Saturday night. Other hobbies he had was raising his pigeons, pheasants, and peacocks. He was a collector of pinball and jukebox machines and welcomed family and friends over to enjoy them. He enjoyed his morning coffees at Judi's talking with his breakfast crew. He was very giving and enjoyed life. Bill lived life by the motto of "Live life, it's precious." Above all, family was most important to Bill as well as his dog, Milo.
Bill is survived by his three children, Tim (Brenda) Veldboom of Gibbsville, Jodi (Jamie) Schramm of Two Rivers, Andy (Lori) Veldboom of Oostburg; eight grandchildren, Dustin (Chesley) Veldboom, Devin (Jeri) Veldboom, Brianna (Justin) TenDolle, Braeden Veldboom, Allison Schramm, Allissa Schramm, Alayna Schramm, Blake Veldboom; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Veldboom, Leeland Veldboom, Janessa Veldboom. He is further survived by his sister, Helen (David) Gabrielse of Oostburg; brother, Don (Betsy) Veldboom of Waynesboro, GA; sister-in-law, Sue Veldboom; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Wilma Veldboom and brother, Gene Veldboom.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 7:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg with Pastor Rick Ten Dolle officiating.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm. Proper COVID precautions and guidelines will be followed including social distancing. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
