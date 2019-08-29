|
William "Bill" W. Herzog
Sheboygan - William "Bill" W. Herzog, age 74, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by his family at St. Nicholas Hospital.
He was born in Sheboygan on March 21, 1945, to the late Raymond and Elva (Damrow) Herzog. He attended local schools and graduated from North High School. On September 7, 1987, Bill married BeverlyHorneck in Sheboygan. Bill was employed at Gilson Brothers Co. for 43 years, retiring in 2006. Bill was a member of the Toro Quarter Century Club.
Bill was an avid golfer and bowler, being a part of many leagues throughout his years. He also enjoyed woodworking, maintaining his yard as well as his neighbor Cathi's. Bill loved spending time with his family and his cats, Boo and Eddy.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Sheboygan; children Richard (Sara) Herzog and Linda (fiancé Will Grube) Herzog; grandchildren Nicholas and Jacob Herzog; siblings Luaine Herzog and Wayne (LaFaye) Herzog; aunt Alice Jaschob; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with his parents Bill was preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles.
A Funeral Service for Bill will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3 PM at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. in Sheboygan, with Rev. Lorri Steward officiating. Family will greet visitors, at the funeral home, from 1 PM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gary Stewart along with the doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for the excellent care given to Bill. They would also like to thank the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 29, 2019