William Werbeckes
1934 - 2020
William Werbeckes

Chilton - William Ronald Werbeckes, of Chilton, passed away from complications related to Covid 19 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton, at the age of 86. He was born on February 27, 1934, the eldest son of the late William P. and Ann A. Werbeckes (Jesinski).

Bill graduated from Sheboygan Central High School (1952) and then went on to earn a BS in Social Science at UW-River Falls (1957). In 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Bette J. Brooks, and together they raised five children. They have been married for 64 years.

Bill joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in 1964 where he served on the force for 27 years, until his retirement in 1991.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Chilton, where he served as a Eucharist Minister and Lector for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2556, Chilton. Bill was an avid bowler, he was the oldest active bowler on his league. When not bowling, Bill enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, gardening and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife, Bette and children, Carrie (Doug) Staege of Beechwood, grandchildren Logan (Erin) Staege and Liz (Alex) Awve and great-grandchildren Audrey and Dominic Staege and Emma Awve; Mark (Lori) Werbeckes of Mount Horeb, grandchildren Nathan (Shannon) Werbeckes, Nic (Katie) Robles, Sara (Miles Morkri) Werbeckes; Jean (Donald) Aden of Sun Prairie, grandchildren Noah and Hayley Aden; Dan (Jeanna) Werbeckes of Sherwood, grandchildren Jacob (Nina Slezak) Werbeckes and Caleb Werbeckes, brother, Robert Werbeckes of Sun City, AZ; sister-in-law, Susie Brooks of Lakewood, WA and nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Nevada and Washington.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Werbeckes; his parents; in-laws, Edward and Emelie Brooks; sister-in-law, Kaye Werbeckes and brother-in-law, Roger Brooks.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bill's funeral service will be held privately for immediate family only, with the burial in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sheboygan. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Chilton or the Knights of Columbus Council 2556, Chilton.

Please consider sending on-line condolences to Bette and the family at http://www.wietingfuneralhome.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
