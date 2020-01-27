|
|
Willis W. Wick
Ft. Myers, FL - Willis Walter Wick, D.D.S, F.A.C.D, age 82 of Cypress Cove at HealthPark in Fort Myers, Florida, died peacefully surrounded by his family on January 23, 2020.
Woody was born at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center on April 8, 1937, the son of the late Dr. Ashton E. Wick and the late Dorothy Elaine (Mueller) Wick.
He married Marian Foster Wild on December 20, 1959, at Howes Memorial Chapel at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Woody attended North High School in Sheboygan for two years before his family moved to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He graduated in the top ten of his senior class from Austin High School in 1955. A leader within ROTC, Woody was recognized as the 1954 Outstanding Cadet. He also received the Bausch & Lomb Science Award and was a member of the National Honor Society.
He attended Swarthmore College for two years of predental study and then transferred to Northwestern University Dental School. In 1961, Woody received his D.D.S. dental degree and was inducted into the U.S. Navy as a 1st Lieutenant, Sr. Grade. After six months of naval service at Great Lakes Naval Station, he was transferred to serve with the Fleet Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, in December 1961.
In 1963, Woody returned to join his father in dental practice in Sheboygan, WI, and continued in solo practice following his father's retirement in 1983. His interest in his family, home, personal exercise, and continuing education filled his free time. He took greatest joy in following the careers of his wife and children.
Woody was a member of the First Congregational Church - United Church of Christ and the Church at the Cove. He retired from membership in the Sheboygan Downtown Rotary Club and the Sheboygan Economics Club. He was a life member of the American Dental Association, the Wisconsin Dental Association, the Sheboygan County Dental Society, and the American College of Dentists.
He is survived by a daughter, Julia (Peter) Sonneborn of Glenview, IL; two sons, David (Mieka) Wick of Washington, D.C. and Tom (Susan) Wick of Flossmoor, IL; and his brother, Thomas A. Wick of Northfield, IL. "Buppa" is further survived by six grandchildren, Allison and Emily Sonneborn, Annabelle and Sam Wick, and Payson and Ted Wick.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Wild Wick, his mother, Dorothy E. (Mueller) Wick, stepmother, Helen H. (Christiansen) Wick, his father, Dr. Ashton E. Wick, his aunts, Betty Louise (Wick) Widder and Mary Grace (Wick) Steinmann; and Barbara Diebold (Thomas A.) Wick, his sister-in-law; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at Cypress Cove in Fort Myers, Florida on Saturday, February 15, 2020 and at First Congregational Church in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Barbara's Friends Outpatient Center, to one of the Cypress Cove Charitable Funds (Community Enhancement Fund, the Cottage Memory Care Residence Fund, or the Staff Scholarship Program) or the First Congregational Church Memorial Fund.
For the full obituary, please visit https://mullinsmemorial.com/obituaries/willis-walter-wick-d-d-s-f-a-c-d/
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020