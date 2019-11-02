|
|
Wilma Joyce Nygaard
Sheboygan Falls - (nee MacDonald) Passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Sheboygan Falls, WI. She was born September 29, 1928 in Iron Mountain, MI, a daughter of the late William and Clarice (Giguere) MacDonald. Her family moved to Milwaukee in 1942 and she graduated from Saint Mary's Academy in 1946. On April 30, 1960 she married Roger Nygaard at St Matthew's Parish. He preceded her in death on November 1, 1978. She worked for the VA Hospital in Milwaukee for 8 years before retiring in 1990. She was an active member in Mary Queen of Heaven Parish in West Allis and in numerous organizations throughout Milwaukee County. On April 10th 2019 her brother Robert MacDonald passed away. She is survived by her three children Leif (Tracie) Nygaard, Jeff Nygaard and Heidi Nygaard Stommel; six grandchildren, Britt (Shawn) Mueller, Cory Nygaard, Nathaniel, Eric, Ryan and Jeremy Nygaard. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Campus, 2322 S. 106th St. West Allis, WI 53227) 3PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private interment Wood National Cemetery - Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Church or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin appreciated. For condolences Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home (414) 546-4342. bvfh.net
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019