Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church -Mary Queen of Heaven Campus
2322 S. 106th St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church -Mary Queen of Heaven Campus
2322 S. 106th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Nygaard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Joyce Nygaard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Joyce Nygaard Obituary
Wilma Joyce Nygaard

Sheboygan Falls - (nee MacDonald) Passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Sheboygan Falls, WI. She was born September 29, 1928 in Iron Mountain, MI, a daughter of the late William and Clarice (Giguere) MacDonald. Her family moved to Milwaukee in 1942 and she graduated from Saint Mary's Academy in 1946. On April 30, 1960 she married Roger Nygaard at St Matthew's Parish. He preceded her in death on November 1, 1978. She worked for the VA Hospital in Milwaukee for 8 years before retiring in 1990. She was an active member in Mary Queen of Heaven Parish in West Allis and in numerous organizations throughout Milwaukee County. On April 10th 2019 her brother Robert MacDonald passed away. She is survived by her three children Leif (Tracie) Nygaard, Jeff Nygaard and Heidi Nygaard Stommel; six grandchildren, Britt (Shawn) Mueller, Cory Nygaard, Nathaniel, Eric, Ryan and Jeremy Nygaard. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Campus, 2322 S. 106th St. West Allis, WI 53227) 3PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private interment Wood National Cemetery - Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Church or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin appreciated. For condolences Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home (414) 546-4342. bvfh.net
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -