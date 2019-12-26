|
Wilmer "Bill" Tews
Cascade - Wilmer A. M. "Bill" Tews, age 92, a vibrant and active man, of Cascade passed away on Monday evening, December 23, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Bill was born on January 18, 1927 in Cedarburg, a son to the late Winfred G. and Irene A. (Krause) Tews. He attended schools in Cedarburg and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1945. In March of 1944 Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corp, entering service in June of 1945 and training at Biloxi, Mississippi. He was discharged from active duty in December, 1945, returning to reserve status until called back to active duty in the U.S. Air Force for one year in August, 1950. He served at Fort Worth, Texas in the orderly room of the 7th Food Service. With the rank of Corporal he was discharged in August 1951. Although he never flew in the service, he always had a desire to fly and received his pilots license under the GI Bill in 1946. Over the years he owned four different planes, accumulating nearly 3,000 hours of flying. He especially enjoyed instrument flying and through the years flew many times with John Port of Waldo. Bill was primarily a finish carpenter mostly in commercial work. He also like to play pool but admitted he was never very good at it.
On January 21, 1961 Bill was united in marriage to D. Jane Herriot, daughter of Irene Herriot of Sheboygan, at St. John U.C.C. in Sheboygan. Together they flew to many states covering many miles during their marriage. They enjoyed ice and roller skating, learning may roller dance steps. They also enjoyed skiing, mostly downhill and traveled up north and out west. Bill skied until the age of 89 and flew until age 90. They owned several RVs, traveling and camping in 49 states, Mexico and Canada. They never made it to Hawaii. They also canoed extensively in the USA and Canada.
Bill was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Adell holding several positions in the church for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jane; many cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral for Bill will be held 11 AM, Monday, December 30 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Adell with Rev. Christopher Gillespie officiating and Rev. Jonathan Mumme assisting. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites accorded. Family and friends may gather at the church, 326 Center Ave, Adell on Monday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11 AM.
Memorials in Bill's name may be directed to Emmanual Lutheran Church
Jane and family members would like to express their deep appreciation to The Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center Palliative Care unit. Their dedication and kindness will long be remembered.
