|
|
Winona J. Krueger
Plymouth - Winona J. Krueger, 89, of Plymouth passed peacefully away on November 20, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care where she had been a patient for the last 5 years.
She was born in the Town of Mitchell on September 8th, 1930 to the late Douglas and Cordelia (Schroeder) Phipps.
On Oct. 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to Kermit Krueger. Winona was a homemaker and helped in the Krueger Realty business. She was a member of South Prairie Homemakers Club, GFWC Women's Club, Alter Society of Armstrong, Christian Women's of St. John the Baptist and the Quilting Ladies at St. John the Baptist. Winona loved helping other people, playing bridge with her friends, cards with her grand children and sewing quilts. These quilts will be a lasting memory for all of her children, grandchildren, friends and many servicemen and servicewomen.
Winona is survived by her Sweetheart and husband of 72 years, Kermit: six children, Ellen Specht of White Rock, British Columbia, Christopher (Mary) Krueger of Chicago, Jeff (Linda) Krueger of Elkhart Lake, Rose Krueger of Plymouth, Mark (Val) Krueger of Plymouth and Jennifer (Fiancé Tom Nee) Tkachuk of Richland Center; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and One sister-in-law: Joanne Roitt of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Robert Tkachuk; sister, Kathryn (Gib) Bintzler; and brother-in-law, Delbert Roitt.
Following Winona's wishes, cremation has taken place and private services are being held at Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Winona's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019