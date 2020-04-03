|
Wyman Drake
Sheboygan Falls - Wyman Harold Drake, 69, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Wyman was born on April 4, 1950, in Plymouth, WI to Wyman and Esther (Braatz) Drake. He was a graduate of Elkhart Lake High School. On December 19, 1970 Wyman married Julie Lutzke at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Town of Herman.
Wyman found his musical passion at a young age and started playing the accordion professionally when he was just 16. He became the accordionist in the Gene Birschbach Band and later joined a seven-piece band with his good friend John Roehl. After John's passing, this group became the Carl Laack Band. One of Wyman's greatest joys was providing volunteer music for residents at The Gathering Place as well as local nursing homes.
He was a lifetime member of the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah FFA Alumni and was proud to have served on the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah school board for several years.
Wyman was a skilled welder and over the years worked at Gilson, Toro and Amerequip. His final occupation brought him back to the family farm in a job he really enjoyed as Feed and Crop Manager at Drake Dairy.
Wyman made a great impact on many lives and was a friend of Bill W. It is comforting to know he will be joining friends John Roehl and Frank Zimmermann.
Wyman is survived by his mother, Esther Drake; wife, Julie Drake of Sheboygan Falls, WI; two daughters, Kristin (Wyatt) Wiesman, Sara (Chris) Plummer; three Grandchildren, Claire Wiesman, Paige Wiesman, Owen Wiesman; two sisters, Sandra (Henry) Muesegades, Jodie (Tom Mannion) Ausloos; brother, James (Gracie Galarza) Drake; four sister-in-laws, Nancy (Carl) Graf, Margie Boeldt, Martha (Charles) Markevitch, Diane Lutzke; brother-in-law, Tony (Sheila) Lutzke;
Wyman was preceded in death by his father, Wyman, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Edgar Boeldt, Peter Lutzke, and Randy (Song Sun) Lutzke; and nephew, Adam Muesegades.
In accordance with Wyman's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services - he and President Trump agree on yet another thing. Memorial contributions are not necessary but if desired may be made to Book Worm Gardens.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and Dr. Sokhi for their care and compassion over the past 10 years as well as the incredible staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
