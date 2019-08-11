|
|
Wyonne J. Lewitz
New Holstein - Wyonne J. Lewitz, age 74, of New Holstein (formerly of Glenbeulah) passed away peacefully on Friday evening, August 9, 2019, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born in Chicago on May 31, 1945, daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Wieruszewski) Puls. She attended school in Milwaukee, graduating from Pulaski High School.
In 1962, she married Keith Lewitz in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1988. While raising her family in Milwaukee, Wyonne worked at Sherman Trucking and Burlington Northern Air Freight.
In 1990, she married Curtis Lewitz. They resided in Greenfield before moving to Glenbeulah in 1993 and establishing Fudgienuckles Family Sports Pub and Grill.
Wyonne and Curt enjoyed traveling to the Bahamas, San Diego, Las Vegas, and driving trips going west, which inevitably included stops at many casinos along the way. Curt preceded her in death in 2011.
Years after Curt's passing, she began spending time with her partner, caregiver and friend Ronnie May, or as Wyonne called him, "My Ronnie." They enjoyed music and traveling. Most of all, Ronnie always made Wyonne smile.
She was a kind, determined, strong, organized, independent, intelligent, and selfless woman. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, singing in the choir, serving as a Eucharistic minister at church, and will always be remembered for her unique dance moves.
Survivors include: Children: Colleen (James) Rosenberger and children Caitlyn, Austin, & Carson of Pewaukee and Jessica (Mike) Oliver and their son Landon of Franklin; Kelly (Steven) Borkowicz and children Tyler & Payton of Brookfield; Kirstin Schilling and children Karley & Kyra of Spring Valley; and Ryan Lewitz of Houston, TX; Step Children: Kimberly Scott and children Samantha & Steven of Powder Springs, GA; Dawn (Lothair) Lambrecht and children Christopher, Andrew, Alexandra, and Elliot of Waukesha; Cary (Jake) Jacobson and children Joshua & J.D. of rural Plymouth.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.
Wyonne was preceded in death by: Her Parents; Husbands; Siblings: Ethel, Evelyn, Chip, and Jerry and grandson Colin Rosenberger.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday (August 15, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4-6:00 P.M. with prayer services to follow at 6:00 P.M. Entombment will be in the Arlington Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Wyonne's name to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Wyonne's family would like to send special thanks to the staff of Sharon Richardson, as well as the nurses and physicians of Aurora St. Luke's Medical center for the wonderful care and compassion given to her.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019