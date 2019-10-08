|
|
Xaveria "Xcee" Luth
Plymouth - Xaveria "Xcee" Luth (nee Zolp), age 90, formerly of Glenbeulah, WI, passed away Sunday evening (October 6, 2019) at the Waterford in Plymouth where she had been a resident for the past 8 months.
She was born on January 12, 1929 in the Town of Mitchell, a daughter of the late Ignatius and Apolonia (Barskis) Zolp.
She attended schools at Rathburn and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947.
Xcee worked at the Plymouth Hospital from 1947-1948 and then at Lakeshire (Borden's) from 1948-1954.
On August 21, 1954 she married Earl R. Luth at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. After their marriage the couple farmed in the Town of Greenbush.
Xcee started driving school bus in 1965 for Oriole Bus Line; owned by Gus Hamman Inc. they sold to Valley Transport, then it was sold to Johnson School Bus Services. She continued to drive in the Elkhart Lake school district until 2004. She also worked in the health room at Elkhart Lake School for 6 years, and waitressed at Q's Quarters and Sharpes Resort in Elkhart Lake. She enjoyed driving for class trips and charters for sports and other events.
She bowled in Plymouth and Glenbeulah for many years, Wednesday night ladies league and Saturday night couples league and golfed at Crystal Lake Wednesday night ladies league and Friday night couples league.
She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Luth (fiancée: Connie Wolf) of Chilton and Richard (Nona) Luth Watkinsville, GA.
She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Xcee was preceded in death by: Her husband; Daughter: Patti Luth; Three brothers: Peter, Samuel, and Ben; and Three sisters: Stella Zolp, Helen Kind and Sophie Jonelis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (October 10, 2019) at 4:00 P.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Father Dennis Van Beek will officiate. Entombment will be at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Town of Sheboygan.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Thursday (Oct. 10) from 2:00 P.M. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Xcee's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019