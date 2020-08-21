1/1
Ya Youa Vang
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheboygan - Ya Youa Vang, 29, of Sheboygan and Oostburg died tragically as the result of a motorcycle accident on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Ya Youa was born on March 26, 1991 in Pananikong, Thailand, the son of Sang Vang and Chang Mee Yang. Ya Youa came to the USA at the age of three months.

Ya Youa graduated from Oostburg Public Schools in 2009 and then attended UW-Milwaukee for two years. He was employed at Dutchland Plastics and currently working in the foundry at the Kohler Co. Ya Youa and his family attended the Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors, singing, video games and collecting various items. Ya Youa was an honorable young man with an unforgettable smile. He had a personality that could light up a room when he entered it.

He is survived by his parents, Sang Vang and Chang Mee Yang of Oostburg; his fiancé Mira Thao; three sisters, Yulia, Butterfly, and Zaiya Vang; two brothers, Lonely and Chueshei Vang; his grandparents, Mai Chang, Youa Hue, and Wang Khue Yang; and great grandmother, Lao Lee. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Chai Her Xiong and great grandfmoher, Khou Vang.

A private funeral service to celebrate the life of Ya Youa will take place at the Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Kelly Jackson presiding on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Noon. Those who wish to participate in the service are welcome to join us via live stream by joining Wenig Funeral Home's Facebook group. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan.

A public visitation will take place at the Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 3920 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10 - 11:45 am. The family requests that the visitation will be conducted in accordance to public health guidelines of required face masks and social distancing.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com

A memorial fund is being established in his name and may be sent to Sang Vang at N2759 County Road A East, Oostburg, WI 53070.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved