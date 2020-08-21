Sheboygan - Ya Youa Vang, 29, of Sheboygan and Oostburg died tragically as the result of a motorcycle accident on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Ya Youa was born on March 26, 1991 in Pananikong, Thailand, the son of Sang Vang and Chang Mee Yang. Ya Youa came to the USA at the age of three months.
Ya Youa graduated from Oostburg Public Schools in 2009 and then attended UW-Milwaukee for two years. He was employed at Dutchland Plastics and currently working in the foundry at the Kohler Co. Ya Youa and his family attended the Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors, singing, video games and collecting various items. Ya Youa was an honorable young man with an unforgettable smile. He had a personality that could light up a room when he entered it.
He is survived by his parents, Sang Vang and Chang Mee Yang of Oostburg; his fiancé Mira Thao; three sisters, Yulia, Butterfly, and Zaiya Vang; two brothers, Lonely and Chueshei Vang; his grandparents, Mai Chang, Youa Hue, and Wang Khue Yang; and great grandmother, Lao Lee. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Chai Her Xiong and great grandfmoher, Khou Vang.
A private funeral service to celebrate the life of Ya Youa will take place at the Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Kelly Jackson presiding on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Noon. Those who wish to participate in the service are welcome to join us via live stream by joining Wenig Funeral Home's Facebook group. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan.
A public visitation will take place at the Sheboygan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 3920 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10 - 11:45 am. The family requests that the visitation will be conducted in accordance to public health guidelines of required face masks and social distancing.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
A memorial fund is being established in his name and may be sent to Sang Vang at N2759 County Road A East, Oostburg, WI 53070.