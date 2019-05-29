|
Yvonne M. Kielsmeier
Centerville - Yvonne M. Kielsmeier, age 79, a resident of Centerville, entered eternal life on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Yvonne was born on February 11, 1940 in Manitowoc to the late James and Alice (Welnike) Blanchard. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1958. On July 9, 1960, Yvonne married William Kielsmeier at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2012. Yvonne had worked as a hairstylist at Vogue in Sheboygan. She was a foster parent for 10 years and a dedicated homemaker. Yvonne enjoyed cooking, reading, playing cards with her card club, taking care of her hobby farm, wintering in Alabama, and still continuing her education in her 70's by taking theology classes at Silver Lake College. Above all, she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends - especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include Yvonne's four children, Michelle Pozorski, Sobieski; Renee (Bruce) Conard, Manitowoc; Daniel (Renee) Kielsmeier, Manitowoc; and William "Allen" Kielsmeier, Centerville; seven grandchildren, Michael and Maria Pozorski, Fawn (Pat) Oehlke and Timothy Conard, and Daniel Jr., Tucker, and Kersten Kielsmeier; five great grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, and Hunter Conard, and Logan and Levi Oehlke; brother, Raymond (Pat) Blanchard, Manitowoc; sister, Lois (Greg) Bonk, Manitowoc; brother-in-law, Ken Schweda, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice Blanchard; husband, William Kielsmeier; an infant brother, James Jr.; sister, Karen Schweda; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and Elsie Kielsmeier; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law to include: Theodore, Melvin, and Donald Kielsmeier, Olive Sommers, Irene Feldt, Violet Cook, and Caroline Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand - 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Centerville. A luncheon will then be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the prayer service led by Deacon Alan Boeldt at 4 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 29 to June 2, 2019