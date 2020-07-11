1/1
Yvonne Mae "Vonnie" (Nee: Buchmann) Massey-Gagne
Yvonne "Vonnie" Mae Massey-Gagne (Nee: Buchmann)

Sheboygan - (Formerly of West Allis and Beloit) - Mrs. Yvonne Massey-Gagne, 81, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, July 18, 2020 for a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. Memorials have been suggested to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Vonnie and her family.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Lan gendorf.com




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
