Sheboygan Falls - Zachariah William Witt, 35, of Sheboygan Falls sadly took his own life on Friday February 15, 2019. After many years of fighting depression and anxiety, prescription drug abuse and multiple medical issues, he has been welcomed home and has found peace.
Zach was born on June 12, 1983 to Eric W Witt and Wendie Witt and was a 2001 Sheboygan Falls High School graduate. High school marked the beginning of his many health issues. He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease which brought on a life of complicated side effects. Despite hardships, Zach enjoyed life. As a single parent, Eric raised Zach to enjoy the outdoors by taking him fishing & hunting. Zach loved almost all sports and spent many Sundays with his Dad cheering on the Green Bay Packers. You could almost always find Zach sporting either a Packer or Brewer Cap!! He loved spending time hunting for treasures at Goodwill or Freaky Toys. He had a love for collecting unique boxes and rocks. His favorite part of thrifting was when he could find a treasure for his loved ones and anyone who seemed like they could use a pick-me-up. His heart had a soft spot when it came to his dog Marley!
Zach was most recently looking forward to volunteering at Love Inc. He also loved spending every Thursday with his Grandma. They would grocery shop, hit up Goodwill and grab lunch. He always looked forward to crazy dates with Aunt Penny who always treated him like "everyone else". Zach was living with his dad, attending St. Paul Lutheran Church and working toward a new life with the help of his loving family. It's not Zach's fault or his families that he's gone. Social stigmas attached to suicide are contributing to the problem. As long as it remains in the shadows people won't understand the enormous problem we have. We live in a time where not enough professional Mental Health care or Drug abuse support exists. The support that was needed in this situation wasn't available. Help us raise awareness by considering making a donation to Catholic Charities Counseling Center. This will leave a positive legacy for Zach, who we loved so very much.
Zach is survived by his loving devoted father Eric Witt, grandmother Dianna Witt, aunt Sandy (Dale) Hammen, uncle Clint (Sue) Witt all of Sheboygan Falls and uncle Tod (Janice) Witt of Alaska; cousins Joshua & Cassie (Parker), Barry & Mandy, Wendy & Mike and Amber; his mother Wendie Ginder of Florida; step brother Donovan Lund of Sheboygan; step sister Nicole Grusznski of Plymouth; and many other close loving family and friends.
Zachariah has joined his grandpa Ernest Witt in heaven who he missed very much.
Celebration of Zachariah's life will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls, with Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home from 12pm until the time of service at 2pm.
The family would like to thank the Sheboygan Falls EMS, SFPD, SPD, St. Nicholas Hospital and his counselor Dave with Catholic Charities.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
