Services
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachariah Diedrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachariah Matthew Diedrich


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zachariah Matthew Diedrich Obituary
Zachariah Matthew Diedrich

Sheboygan - Zachariah Matthew Diedrich, 36, of Sheboygan, passed away before his time on Saturday evening, October 5, 2019.

Born February 3, 1983 in Oconto Falls, WI, Zach was a son of George Diedrich and Wanda Brennan. He attended Oconto area schools and later earned his HSED.

Zach worked for Nyhof Custom Gutter & Aluminum for the past 2 1/2 years and became good friends with a lot of people he worked with. He formerly worked for Superior Exteriors where he made a good friend, Ted. He enjoyed fishing, bow hunting, riding his motorcycles and four wheelers. He enjoyed working on his vehicles as well as helping others fix theirs. He loved spending time with his children, especially passing on his favorite hobbies and activities to his children. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and friends.

Zach is survived by his children, Zachariah Cody, Ada and Luella Diedrich, all of Sheboygan; his parents, George Diedrich, Oconto Falls, and Wanda Brennan, Oconto; his brothers and sister, Josh Diedrich, Sheboygan, Jeremiah (Bobbi) Diedrich, Sheboygan, and Zada (Michael Geark) Diedrich, Oconto Falls; his uncle, Jamie (Shelly) Brennan, Stiles, WI; aunts, Linda DeHut, Oconto Falls, and Rosella (Darryl) Greetan, Oconto Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is further survived by the mother of three of his children, Rachael Holbrook, Sheboygan.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Georgia Michelle Jean Diedrich, and his grandparents, Sharon and Michael Brennan and George and Lila Diedrich; many aunts and uncles.

A time for bullsh**ting and stories of memories will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

A memorial fund has been established in his name. Donations may be made online at www.olsonfuneralhome.info.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Zach's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zachariah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now