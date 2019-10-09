|
|
Zachariah Matthew Diedrich
Sheboygan - Zachariah Matthew Diedrich, 36, of Sheboygan, passed away before his time on Saturday evening, October 5, 2019.
Born February 3, 1983 in Oconto Falls, WI, Zach was a son of George Diedrich and Wanda Brennan. He attended Oconto area schools and later earned his HSED.
Zach worked for Nyhof Custom Gutter & Aluminum for the past 2 1/2 years and became good friends with a lot of people he worked with. He formerly worked for Superior Exteriors where he made a good friend, Ted. He enjoyed fishing, bow hunting, riding his motorcycles and four wheelers. He enjoyed working on his vehicles as well as helping others fix theirs. He loved spending time with his children, especially passing on his favorite hobbies and activities to his children. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and friends.
Zach is survived by his children, Zachariah Cody, Ada and Luella Diedrich, all of Sheboygan; his parents, George Diedrich, Oconto Falls, and Wanda Brennan, Oconto; his brothers and sister, Josh Diedrich, Sheboygan, Jeremiah (Bobbi) Diedrich, Sheboygan, and Zada (Michael Geark) Diedrich, Oconto Falls; his uncle, Jamie (Shelly) Brennan, Stiles, WI; aunts, Linda DeHut, Oconto Falls, and Rosella (Darryl) Greetan, Oconto Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is further survived by the mother of three of his children, Rachael Holbrook, Sheboygan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Georgia Michelle Jean Diedrich, and his grandparents, Sharon and Michael Brennan and George and Lila Diedrich; many aunts and uncles.
A time for bullsh**ting and stories of memories will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
A memorial fund has been established in his name. Donations may be made online at www.olsonfuneralhome.info.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Zach's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019