Zachary John Winkel
- - Zachary John Winkel, 30, passed away unexpectedly in Barranquilla, Columbia on September 16, 2019. Zachary was born on February 15th, 1989 in Sheboygan, WI. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2007. Zachary had a passion for all sports, including fishing up north with his Pa at the family trailer in Hiles, WI.
Following his graduation, his adventures were many until he met the girl of his dreams at Lakeland College. Zachary followed the love of his life to Brooklyn, New York. The two were married in April, 2016. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to Margarita and their two children, Lucas and Gabriela.
Zachary received his Bachelor's of Arts degree in English and world languages from the City College of New York. Following his graduation and marriage, Margarita and Zachary moved to Barranquilla, Columbia. Zachary served as a collaborator of the Institute of Languages for the Reformed University Corporation, was a collaborator and teacher in the English Department at the American School of Barranquilla, and was also hard at work on writing his first book.
Zachary leaves behind his beautiful and loving wife Margarita, their two precious children, Lucas and Gabriela, his caring parents Timothy and Amy (Mlada) Winkel, as well as his devoted sister Claire Winkel. He is also survived by his in-laws Rosaura Diaz and Helis Barraza and sisters-in-law, Karen and Roselly all of Barranquilla, Columbia. Zachary is further survived by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Mlada, as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Zachary was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Madelyn (Yost) Mlada and paternal grandparents Wayne and Patricia (Loebbaka) Winkel.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established to support his wife and children. Any donations can be sent to Timothy and Amy Winkel.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 24, 2019