|
|
|
BARLOW Andrew John (Andy) Aged 76.
Very suddenly on
Saturday 21st November at his home in Bamford.
Beloved husband of Diana and
loving father to Tracy.
Dear brother of Elsa and Susan.
Founder and owner of engineering company Fixwell & Co Ltd,
late of The Wicker.
Andy was well-known in the Hope Valley and will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral on Wednesday 16th December 2pm at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to Edale Mountain Rescue would be most welcome.
To make a donation and for further information please visit www.peacefunerals.co.uk/tributes-donations
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020