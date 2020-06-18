|
|
|
Hales Deborah Patricia Peacefully on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 92 years, formerly of Fulwood.
Pat, dearly loved and loving wife of the late Richard, cherished mum to John and Michael, valued and respected aunt to Robert Hales, John, Shaun and Kevin Asbery, also a loyal friend to Sheila and will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
may be given for the benefit of
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.
All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on June 18, 2020