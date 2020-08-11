Home

GAYLE Ethel Amanda Died peacefully on 2 August 2020,
aged 87.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas, mother, grandmother, godmother, relative and friend; and a revered elder of the Sheffield Christian faith community.
Family service on Friday, 21 August.
A service of thanksgiving will be arranged in due course. No flowers please but charitable donations may be made to the New Testament Church of God Sheffield, ntcgsheffield.com,
0114 272 7755.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2020
