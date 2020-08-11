Home

Hardy (Née Slater)
Evelyn aged 93 years a "Woman of Steel" from Sharrow, died peacefully on 7th August. Loving wife of the late George Edward (Ted), beloved mother of Michael and the late David, dear mother in law of Irene and Marie and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Private cremation. Donations if wished for "British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2020
