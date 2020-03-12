Home

Cowley (née Arnot)
Helen Jean Aged 94 years. Formerly of Sandygate, died peacefully on 29th February.
Loving wife of the late Jack and
much loved mother of Alison, Shelagh and the late Jonathan.
Service at St. John's Church, Ranmoor, on Wednesday 18th March at 12.30pm followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to "St. John's P.C.C." may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath and Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
