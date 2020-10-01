|
|
|
WILLIAMS John (Consultant surgeon at the Royal Hallamshire until he retired)
John Leighton Williams passed away at Acorn House Care Home, Nottingham on 11 September 2020 aged 93.
He lived a long and fruitful life
and will be missed by his large family and friends.
Service to take place at the Gedling Crematorium in Nottingham on Thursday 1 October at 4.30pm. Because of limited numbers, please contact the funeral directors
A.W. Lymn for details of how to watch the service remotely.
Donations can be arranged through A.W. Lymn and will support CRUK, RNIB and the Alzheimer's Society.
A.W. Lymn
Robin Hood House
Robin Hood Street
Nottingham
NG3 1GF
Tel. 0115 9505875
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020