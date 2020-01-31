|
|
|
Stimpson Muriel Peacefully on 25th January,
in hospital and formerly of Ranmoor, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late
William Stimpson, the much loved mum of Matthew and Catherine also a loving grandmother of Oscar, Poppy, Olivia and Joshua, also a loving sister
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 19th February at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020