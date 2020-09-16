|
CHATTERTON Nevil George Dear husband of Pip and much-loved father of
Mark, Philippa and Rachael,
died peacefully in Sheffield on
Tuesday 8th September 2020.
A musician, a schoolteacher
and a true gentleman.
A small funeral will take place on
25th September: for a weblink to the service contact the family or friends.
The family hope to hold a Celebration
of Nevil's life when social restrictions
are lifted. Family flowers only.
Any enquiries and/or donations
(to Medecins Sans Frontiers or NSPCC)
to John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend, Sheffield.
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2020