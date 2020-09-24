|
|
|
YATES (née Davidson)
Patricia Ann Aged 75 years, of Whirlow,
died peacefully on 17th September
in hospital after a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late Terence,
loving mother of Clair & John and
much loved grandmother of Ellora.
Private service at Hutcliffe Wood
Crematorium on Thursday 1st October, which will be live-streamed.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished made payable to 'St. Luke's Hospice' may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS or
made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020