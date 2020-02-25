|
|
|
RIDSDALE Roy Ridsdale MA (R.C.A) Passed away in hospital on February 10th aged 77 years, a much respected artist and teacher. Much loved and loving husband, father and grandfather. A celebration of his life is to be held at The Samuel Worth Chapel, The General Cemetery,
Cemetery Avenue, S11 8NT on Thursday March 5th at 12.30pm. Floral tributes may be taken on the day or if wished donations in lieu made payable to either The British Heart Foundation or The R.S.P.B may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham St, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in Sheffield Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020