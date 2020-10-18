"Jack" John Osborne Ware, age 89, passed away on October 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Ware Davis and husband John of Havelock, NC, two sons, Scott Ware and wife Myra of Lattimore, NC, and John Ware and wife Jill of Iron Station, NC, five grandchildren, Jed Ware of Lattimore, NC, Hannah McNamara and husband Joe of Greensboro, NC, Ryan Ware and wife Anna of Lattimore, NC, Adam Davis of Havelock, NC, and Matthew Davis of Havelock, NC, six great grandchildren, Hunter Ware, Ransom McNamara, Hendrick Ware, Silas McNamara, Hudson Ware, and Austin McNamara, as well as two brothers, Buford Ware of Kings Mountain, NC, and Bob Ware and wife Betty of Kings Mountain, NC, a sister, Annette Webster and husband Bob of Kings Mountain, NC, a sister in law, Shirley Ware of Kings Mountain, NC, and a brother in law, Lyman Jones and wife Jean of Shelby, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born in Cleveland County on October 25, 1930, John was the son of the late Frank Cornelius Ware and Pearl Lovelace Ware. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Peggy Jones Ware, as well as two sisters, Polly Phifer (Menzell) and Virginia Stone (W.F.), and two brothers, Walter Ware (Melba Ruth) and Mike Ware, a daughter in law, Sandra Hendrick Ware, a sister in law, Stella Ware, and two brother in laws, Robert Jones (Betty) and Allen Jones (Sonja).
Jack was a devoted member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church for almost 60 years. After attending Gardner Webb, Jack served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for Foote Mineral Company for over 30 years and over 10 years at Eaton Corporation. He loved raising cattle and working in the yard. Jack spent every morning enjoying breakfast with his friends at "The Pancake House" in Shelby. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Atlanta Braves, as well as Cleveland County High School sports. Jack was affectionately known as "Papaw Jack" to his grandchildren. After his wife passed away he had a special friend in Carrie Philbeck until she passed away in 2012.
A graveside service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00PM to be officiated by Pastor Andy Oliver.
The family would like to sincerely express their gratitude to the staff of Summit Place of Kings Mountain, NC and the Nurses and Doctors at Atrium Health Cleveland for the care they showed to Jack.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund at 1106 Poplar Springs Baptist Church Shelby, NC 28152.
