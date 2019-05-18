|
|
SHELBY - Duane Bouvier Oates, 55, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Shelby.
He was born on November 11, 1963 in Cleveland County, NC to Ossie Mae Parker Oates and the late Max Gardner Oates.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Washington Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at the church and other times at the home of his mother, Ossie Oates, 1715 Stony Point Road Shelby.
Published in Shelby Star on May 18, 2019