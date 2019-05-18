Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Washington Missionary Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Washington Missionary Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
SHELBY - Duane Bouvier Oates, 55, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Shelby.

He was born on November 11, 1963 in Cleveland County, NC to Ossie Mae Parker Oates and the late Max Gardner Oates.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Washington Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at the church and other times at the home of his mother, Ossie Oates, 1715 Stony Point Road Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 18, 2019
