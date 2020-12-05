SHELBY - Abbie Lovelace Anthony, 78, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late John Jr. and Eunice Wiggins Lovelace. Abbie was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed working in her flower beds and her yard. She loved art and teaching sewing at Cleveland Community College.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Kent Lovelace. She is survived by her son, Greg Anthony and wife Teresa of Kings Mountain; sister, Ann Holland and husband Dan of Dallas, NC; brother, Jimmy Lovelace and wife Judy of Shelby; grandsons, Brandon Anthony and wife Mallory of Gastonia and Evan Anthony and wife Megan of Kings Mountain; longtime boyfriend, Max Lail of Lawndale; sister in-Law, Julie Lovelace of Gaffney. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Frazier officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Church.
Burial will follow in Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com