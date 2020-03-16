|
Boiling Springs- Alva "Abbie" Wesson Hamrick, age 92, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland.
A native of Cleveland County, born on August 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late D. A. & Luna Wallace Wesson.
Mrs. Hamrick was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church where she, in the mid-1960s, helped establish a church preschool program for young children, the first of its kind in the area. Later she worked for the Cleveland County School System until retiring.
Abbie, a former member of the Boiling Springs Homemaker's Club, loved her family dearly and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, collecting bells, coloring and caring for her loving feline companion "Lucky."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Bruce Hamrick; her brothers Ben Wesson, Don Wesson, Jack Wesson & Roy Wesson; and sister Ruth Wesson.
Mrs. Hamrick is survived by sons, Freddie Hamrick of Gaffney, S.C., Mark Hamrick (Lynn) of Shelby and daughter, Terri Hamrick Caldwell (Chip) of Lincolnton, N.C., two grandsons, Chris Hamrick of Stanley, N.C., Tanner Hamrick of Simpsonville, S.C., a brother Henry Wesson, two sisters, Helen Philbeck and Nancy Wagner.
In consideration of current health concerns a Graveside Service will be held 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Cleveland Memorial Park with Dr. Carroll Page officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917 Boiling Springs, NC 28017.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Hamrick.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 16, 2020