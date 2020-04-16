|
|
SHELBY - Ada Jean Walker Ledbetter, age 84, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on December 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Morgan "Bub" Decatur and Pauline Eaker Walker. She retired after serving as a Branch Administrator for MetLife in Shelby. Ada Jean enjoyed yard work, gardening and walking her dogs. To know her was to love her. Her favorite pastime was sitting on her front porch and waving at people as they walked by. Ada Jean was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Ada Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ledbetter and an infant brother.
Ada Jean is survived by a son, Michael Ledbetter of Shelby; a daughter, Cindy Peeler of Shelby; a grandson, Chad Peeler of Charleston; a granddaughter, Morgan Ledbetter of Charlotte; special cousin, Brenda Mitchem of Shelby; and her beloved canine companion" Sophie."
Private graveside will be held at Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hope's Chest, 1042 Sam Lattimore Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 16, 2020