|
|
SHELBY- Adriana Rosa Andrade-Cisneros Padgett, age 89, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Sanctuary at Stonehaven II in Charlotte, NC. Born in Otavalo, Ecuador on February 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Hector Leonidas Andrade and Maria Emilia Andrade-Cisneros. Adriana was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelby, and was formerly active in the Shelby Christian Women's Club and the Red Hat Society. She came to the United States and learned Pottery and hand-loomed tapestry design and took those skills back to teach the Indian population in her hometown of Otavalo, where she was the former Queen of the Yamor Festival and was the first runner up for Miss Ecuador in the early 1950's.
In addition to her parents, Adriana is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Charles Padgett, two brothers; Marco and Edgar, and two sisters; America and Bertita.
Adriana is survived by a son, Charles "Chuck" Barrett Padgett Jr. of Monroe; three daughters, Cynthia Mattsson and husband Howard of Gilboa, NY; Dora Ley and husband Jonathan of Shelby, and Pam Frassineti and husband Bill of Charlotte, three grandchildren; Madison Charles Ley, Jon Christopher Ley, and David Vinicio Mattsson, as well as many extended family members both in the U.S. and Ecuador and Adriana's older brother, Petronio Andade, who along with his son, still operates the Hotel Riviera Sucre in Otavalo, which has been in the family for generations.
The family will hold a private Graveside Memorial service and will announce a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church of Shelby, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150 or the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://www.act.alz.org/site/Donation
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Padgett.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 10, 2020