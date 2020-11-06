KINGS MOUNTAIN - Al Franklin Brackett Sr., 84, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Testa Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC. He was born in Bumcombe County, NC, son of the late Robert Gaston and Estelle Townsend Brackett and was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Gaston Brackett and two sisters, Namonia Brackett Earwood and Virginia Brackett Wood. Frank was a long time member of Yorkwood Church of God. He worked for Earl Tindol Ford in Gastonia for nineteen years as a mechanic before opening his own garage, Brackett Auto, which he operated for many years. Frank was an avid collector and especially loved antique cars and attending car shows. He enjoyed attending drag racing events with his brother and owned a drag car earlier in his life. Frank was very handy and could repair just about anything that was broken. he was always generous with his time and talents. Frank was a wonderful provider for his family and a loving father, husband, and friend. His absence will leave a void in the lives of many people who knew and loved him dearly.
SURVIVORS: Wife of sixty-one years: Margaret Wood Brackett, of the home
Son: Franklin Brackett Jr, Kings Mountain, NC
Brother: James Ray Brackett (Linda), Bessemer City, NC
Sister: Ruth Brackett Wright, Asheville, NC
Long Time Friend: Rita Gann, Kings Mountain, NC
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Yorkwood Church of God located at 405 Stagecoach Road, Gastonia, NC officiated by Pastors Danny Shortridge and Kevin Jones
VISITATION: Sunday, November 8, 2020 prior to the service at the church from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA