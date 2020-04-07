Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
Cleveland Memorial Park
Alan David Greene


1951 - 2020
Alan David Greene Obituary
Alan David Greene

MOORESBORO: Alan David Greene, 68, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. A native of Rutherford County, he was born on December 17, 1951, to Lucious Coyou Greene and Mary Ethel Harris Greene. Alan was a former truck driver for Kern's Trucking, and was an outgoing, kind, loving man with a large sense of humor. He had many friends and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Don Greene. He is survived by his sister, Frances McCarter and husband Glenn, of Huntersville, NC; niece, Patty Grigg and husband Robert, and great nephew John of Lawndale, NC.

A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday in Cleveland Memorial Park.

FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2020
