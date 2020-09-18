Mr. Alan Lamont Freeman, 46, of Muskegon, MI passed away in Muskegon on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1973 in Cleveland County, NC to Dorothy Jackson Freeman and the late Bobby Freeman, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Freeman will be private. He can be viewed from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Green Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.