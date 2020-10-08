1/1
Alan Keever
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Alan Clyde Keever, age 44, passed away on October 3, 2020, Born in Greensboro, NC on September 16 1976, he was the son of David Keith Keever and wife Jane Mode Keever of Shelby.

A loving husband, devoted father, beloved son, and loyal friend...to say that Alan was loved by many would be an understatement. When anyone needed a hand to hold or a shoulder to lean on, Alan was that friend. As a husband and father, he was unparalleled. Everyone who knew and had the pleasure of playing music with him was well aware of his knowledge and love of the art. Over the years he created music with many bands including; Enola Gay, The Lowdown, Jimmy Rehab, and the band he shared with his wife and brother-in-law, The Paris Thieves. His passion for music was only matched by his love for his family and friends. Though he left us far too early, his influence and impact on our lives will never be forgotten. In honor of his life, take a few minutes, grab some headphones or hop in your car and blast some Bad Brains, Steely Dan, or AM Gold...

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Alan is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Summer Kasel Keever of Shelby, his daughter Georgianna Connell of Central, SC and one son Oliver Alan Keever of the home as well as one brother Brian Keever (Myla) of Shelby and their son Jaxon Keever and his maternal grandmother, Ella Mode and countless other friends and family members.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be planning a special celebration of life for a future date so that all those who loved him are able to attend.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
44 entries
October 7, 2020
Alan will have many rewards in heaven for being such a good friend.
Lynn Lackey
Friend
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Alan’s passing. He was a great guy and friend as we shared our musical experience and love of drumming! May his family have the peace that surpasses all understanding during this most difficult time! May GOD BLESS you all!
Keith Wilkinson
Friend
October 7, 2020
My condolences and prayers to your family.
ELIZABETH Ross
October 7, 2020
Sara McNeely
Friend
October 7, 2020
John and I are so saddened by Alan’s passing. He was such a breath of fresh air every time I was around him. He emanated love, acceptance, and loyalty to his friends and students each and every time he was in Shelby Music. Our prayers are with you all.
John and Terri Reid
Friend
October 7, 2020
Alan was responsible for visiting a individual in my home,he was one of the nicest person ever I have met!!! He will be missed
Lisa Mercer
Coworker
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
David Foster
Spouse
October 7, 2020
Alan was my supervisor for about 6 years. Probably the best I’ve ever had. But more than that he was a friend and I will miss seeing him out n about. He was a good man. RIP my friend
Tonnie Pruett
Friend
October 7, 2020
Dude... you made work easy. You had our back and that made us want to work for you. When you played the drums we danced. I’ve missed you since I no longer worked for you. Not so much now, we will meet again, that I’m sure of. A really good guy gone to soon. ❤❤❤
Lorada Mason
Friend
October 7, 2020
We truly lost someone special. I will never forget the times we had. Praying for the family.
Nicholas Demetro
Friend
October 7, 2020
Summer and Oliver, we are praying for you all and send our condolences. Please let us know if you ever need anything. We are only a few steps away. May God continue to bring comfort and peace in the coming days.
Chris, Sara and the kids
Sara Butler
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
I love you man. You are truly and deeply missed.
George Nye
Friend
October 7, 2020
Summer praying for you and the kids Allen was a great friend and an awesome dad sorry for your loss
Tariece Morgan
Friend
October 7, 2020
I never had the pleasure of meeting Alan, but hopefully someday I will....Summer, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you. If there is anything I can do, you need only ask.
Jeanette Pellegrin
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Summer and son Oliver, sorry for your loss
Lester Corathers
Family
October 7, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Alan and he will be dearly missed. As a team member he was a good friend, compassionate and fun to work with. My prayers go out to the family and friends he left behind.
Bonita Stanley
Coworker
October 7, 2020
I was one of Alan’s teachers in high school. I have such fond memories of him as a kind, caring friend to all. My heart goes out to all of his friends and family. My prayers are with you all.
Lori Stites
Teacher
October 7, 2020
What a terrible loss. Such a great guy and all around wonderful person. My heart goes out to you and your family. Prayers everyday for you all.
Selina Demetro
Friend
October 7, 2020
Alan was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He always had a smile and helping hand. Sending prayers for you all.
Debra Mincey
Coworker
October 7, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Alan's family. Alan and I worked together several years ago. I remember him as a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor, and such a talented musician! He will be missed! May peace be with you all during this difficult time.
Nancy Marler
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Summer, I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you & the family during this time. May God’s grace be with you.

Melody
Melody Miller
Friend
October 7, 2020
No words only smiles for this awesome MAN!! Love you Alan!!
Daimon Scoggin
Friend
October 7, 2020
Alan and I worked on the same team and his heart, personality, character, humor, and charisma is something that will be greatly missed. He was a true class act. My prayers to his wife and children.
Latina Wallace
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Thinking of Alan's family during this difficult time. Sending prayers. Alan is one of the best. He will be missed.
Sarah BOLTON
October 6, 2020
We are thinking of Alan's family and friends during this difficult time.Sending love and prayers to you all.
Krystal Richard
October 6, 2020
David, Jane and family, Hearing about your loss has deeply saddened me, but I know that this is far from what you are going through right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I so wish I could have know Alan as he was growing up, I'm for sure Alan and Tim would have been great friends. All the condolences I have been reading regarding Alan, he was truly loved. What a fine young man, I know you are very proud of him. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to each and everyone. May God give you the comfort and peace that you seek and may Alan's soul rest in peace. Much love and prayers.
Cathy Fergus
Friend
October 6, 2020
Alan was such a lovable bear. Alway laughing and smiling. I know you are missed and I hope for peace for Summer and Oliver during this difficult time.
Wendy Nevarez
Friend
October 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Alan was and always will be a shining light.
Christine Ballard-Hailey
Friend
October 5, 2020
Alan and I were office mates at one time. He was a one of a kind guy and will be sorely missed. I loved hearing him play drums and he talked of his wife and kids often. God bless you all during this time:(
Kim Shaver
Coworker
October 5, 2020
I was Alan’s supervisor. Alan was a fantastic employee. He loved his job his co-workers and members he visited monthly. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. There will be a huge void for our team. He also loved his family and would often talk about Summer, Oliver and Georgianna and how much they meant to him. Prayers and uplifting thoughts for all of the family. I know you are playing your music and watching over all of us. Much love! Until we meet again my friend.
Joan Vaughn
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Co-worker family friend of Alan. He will be deeply missed by his work family! My deepest sympathy to you, Oliver and family.
Wendi Peterson
Friend
October 5, 2020
I had known Alan for many, many years through our crossings in the mental health field. He was always jovial, kind, compassionate, loving, and fun. I spoke with him when an opening happened at Partners about applying because I knew he would be a great asset to the company and to the broad spectrum of people we serve. He proved that and more! What an amazing human being, carer, father, brother, son, and husband. What an amazing man and friend. I am so sorry you are gone, Alan. I, and the whole of Partners, loves you dearly and will miss you terribly.
BARRETT WATSON
Coworker
October 5, 2020
Alan was a compassionate person, filled with carrying for others. I worked with Alan the past four years. He will be sorely missed. I want send my deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Hiram Harrington
Coworker
October 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of grief.
Sonya Boler
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Love yall
Kenneth Norville
Friend
October 4, 2020
Going to miss you bud... Great guy and friend, mentor,neighbor, father, husband, musician, and all around awesome person. The world will not be the same without you. Thoughts and lots of prayers to your family. My heart goes out to Summer and Oliver. You will be missed dearly. To family, If there is anything we can do to help, do not hesitate to ask or knock on our door anytime!❤
Dustin Stewart
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Alan thank you for teaching me not only drums and bass but a passion for music and rhythm that will last a lifetime. Thank you for all the good memories and lessons you shared with me throughout my teenage years, and for cheering me up on days where I was feeling down. You were one of the best musicians around here. I can’t believe you’re gone, all those early morning lessons seem like they were just yesterday. Rest easy buddy, prayers for the family.
Hannah O&#8217;Brien
Friend
October 4, 2020
Alan will really be missed by so many people. He was a husband,father, drummer ,friend and overall a great person. My heart goes out to all that knew him. May God continues to keep you in perfect peace.
Simplytine
October 4, 2020
My prayers and condolences are with the family my heart was saddened with this news Alan was my supervisor for 8 years a awesome person God has a loving angel i will miss seeing you in the community and your smile Lori Borders Bell
Lori Bell
Friend
October 4, 2020
Gracie and I are thinking and praying for you and Oliver.
Deborah McWhirter
October 4, 2020
Summer, we never met you or Oliver but Alan’s face would light up with love whenever he mentioned either or both of you. He was so proud, thankful, and filled with love for his family. None of us understand this but just know that Alan would never leave you stranded nor will God who called Alan sooner than we wanted. Love from Scott, Jodi, Sydney and Van Laird.
Scott Laird
Student
October 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are you and your son
Stanley webber
Friend
October 3, 2020
Thinking of you and Oliver with love and prayers
Betty Stack
Coworker
October 3, 2020
My friend I will miss seeing you very much may God Bless your family and your Pride and joy... Your young son❤
Johnny Adams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved