David, Jane and family, Hearing about your loss has deeply saddened me, but I know that this is far from what you are going through right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I so wish I could have know Alan as he was growing up, I'm for sure Alan and Tim would have been great friends. All the condolences I have been reading regarding Alan, he was truly loved. What a fine young man, I know you are very proud of him. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to each and everyone. May God give you the comfort and peace that you seek and may Alan's soul rest in peace. Much love and prayers.

Cathy Fergus

Friend