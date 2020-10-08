SHELBY - Alan Clyde Keever, age 44, passed away on October 3, 2020, Born in Greensboro, NC on September 16 1976, he was the son of David Keith Keever and wife Jane Mode Keever of Shelby.
A loving husband, devoted father, beloved son, and loyal friend...to say that Alan was loved by many would be an understatement. When anyone needed a hand to hold or a shoulder to lean on, Alan was that friend. As a husband and father, he was unparalleled. Everyone who knew and had the pleasure of playing music with him was well aware of his knowledge and love of the art. Over the years he created music with many bands including; Enola Gay, The Lowdown, Jimmy Rehab, and the band he shared with his wife and brother-in-law, The Paris Thieves. His passion for music was only matched by his love for his family and friends. Though he left us far too early, his influence and impact on our lives will never be forgotten. In honor of his life, take a few minutes, grab some headphones or hop in your car and blast some Bad Brains, Steely Dan, or AM Gold...
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Alan is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Summer Kasel Keever of Shelby, his daughter Georgianna Connell of Central, SC and one son Oliver Alan Keever of the home as well as one brother Brian Keever (Myla) of Shelby and their son Jaxon Keever and his maternal grandmother, Ella Mode and countless other friends and family members.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be planning a special celebration of life for a future date so that all those who loved him are able to attend.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com