Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Shoal Creek Baptist Church
Alazja Weathers Obituary
Alazja Gabreille Weathers, 17 affectionately known as "Lai Lai" was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus and a host of heavenly angels on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Shoal Creek Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Wednesday and at other times at the home of her great-grandmother, 410 Kildare Dr. Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2019
