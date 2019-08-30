|
|
Albert Carl Hastings, 89 of Delight Road, Lawndale passed away, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born September 29, 1929 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Lemuel Guy Hastings and Lillian Elsie Turner Hastings. He was owner and operator of Delight Barber and Beauty Shop. He also raised Angus Cattle. Carl was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church, the American Angus Association, Cleveland County Cattleman's Association and the Casar Masonic Lodge # 579. He served in the Navy and Airforce during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Towery Hastings and a sister, Mary Tesseneer.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Lail and husband Scott of Delight and Gail Brackett and husband, Ricky of Delight; seven grandchildren, Matthew Goins and fiancée, Kristen Boone, Eric Goins, Kelly Costner, Victor Costner and wife, Shane, Scott Brackett, Conner Brackett and wife, Madison, Jessica Doster and husband, Corey; two honorary grandsons, Luke and Josh Beam; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kendallyn, Mason, Caden, Eli, Austyn and MiAngel; one great-great granddaughter, Addelin; four brothers, Bill Hastings of Lawndale, John D. Hastings of Lawndale, Robert Hastings of Ridge Crest, CA and Norris Hastings of Shelby and one sister, Guynell Shuford of Lawndale.
Visitation will be 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Luke Beam officiating.
Burial will follow in Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 30, 2019