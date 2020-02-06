Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Hopper's Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Hopper's Chapel Baptist Church
Albert Moore Sr. Obituary
SHELBY - Albert Everette Moore, Sr., 82, of 351 Whitener Street, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on November 1, 1937 to the late Lorenda William Moore and Lorena Georgiana Kirkland.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hopper's Chapel Baptist Church.

Burial will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 6, 2020
